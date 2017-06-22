Rafters Host Bullfrogs on Thursday

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Back at home before a four-game road trip, Wisconsin Rapids (18-4) hosts Green Bay (9-13) on Thursday night at Witter Field.

The Rafters took control of the season series on Wednesday, winning 4-2 behind a seven-inning start from Isaiah Carranza. The right-hander dealt eight strikeouts and gave up one earned run in his first career Rafters start.

On the offensive end, the Rafters put up a run early, coming in the first inning. Dustin Woodcock doubled in Nick Anderson for the game's first run. After Green Bay scored in the bottom half of the inning due to an error, Wisconsin Rapids jumped back out in front in the fifth inning. Christian Jones doubled to lead off the inning, and Charlie McConnell followed with a single. McConnell got caught in a run down in between first and second, allowing the run to score and giving the Rafters a 2-1 lead. Green Bay tied the game in the bottom of the frame.

The tie did not last long as Woodcock notched his second double of the game. Bryson Stott grounded into a fielder's choice in the sixth to bring home a run and take the lead back. Stott then led off the ninth with a base hit, allowing McConnell to rope his third hit of the game and bring in Stott to give the Rafters a 4-2 lead. Layne Henderson shut the door in the ninth, earning his fourth save in four tries this season in the 4-2 victory.

In the win, field manager Craig Noto picked up his 100th career win as the Rafters manager. Jake Guenther continues to see the ball well, reaching base on a hit to extend his on-base streak to 22 games to start off the season.

On Thursday, the Rafters send left-hander J.P. Stevenson to the hill to make his fourth start of the season. With a 2-0 record and 2.84 ERA, the starter dominated in his last start. In Kalamazoo, Stevenson pitched eight innings of shutout ball, giving up three hits. Stevenson threw just 86 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.

Tonight at the ballpark is '70s Night with a special appearance by Jimmie Walker, "Dyn-o-mite Kid" J.J. Evans from the 1970s CBS TV Series Good Times. Sunrise Rotary Night. First pitch at Witter Field is slated for 7:05 pm. Coverage of the game can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 pm.

