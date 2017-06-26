Rafters Complete Michigan Road Trip on Monday

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Monday marks the final game of a four-game road trip in Michigan for Wisconsin Rapids (22-4) with the series finale against Kalamazoo (7-19) from Homer Stryker Field.

The series began on Sunday afternoon with the Rafters jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead after the first two innings. All three runs scored on errors by the Growlers defense. Kalamazoo finished with four errors in the game.

In the top of the fifth, Scott Kapers delivered his third home-run of the year to give the Rafters a 5-0 lead. Kalamazoo scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull the game within two at 5-3.

Kapers led the way offensively with two extra base-hits, along with Dustin Woodcock (three hits) and Bryson Stott (reached base four times, scored three runs) to pace the Rafters offense. Wisconsin Rapids tagged on another run in the sixth, and one in the eighth.

Kalamazoo grabbed a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Layne Henderson worked the final two batters to earn his fifth save of the year in five tries to seal the 7-4 win for the Rafters. Henderson left two men on with the tying run at the plate before he retired Jeff Riedel.

To finish the series, the Rafters send Sam Carver (1-1) to start against the Growlers. In three starts this year, the lefty has pitched in 21 innings, striking out ten batters. Carver has also pitched out of the bullpen once this year. In his last start, the Coffeyville Community College product tossed a season-high six innings against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Carver has started once against the Growlers, pitching five and two-thirds and earning his first win of the season.

First pitch from Kalamazoo is slated for 6:05 pm CT on Monday. Coverage of the game can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins at 5:50 pm CT.

