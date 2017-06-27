Rafters Back Home to Take on Dock Spiders

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After a four-game road trip in Michigan, Wisconsin Rapids (22-5) is back home to host Fond du Lac (11-17) on Tuesday evening from Witter Field.

In the longest road trip to date for the Rafters, Wisconsin Rapids went 3-1 on the trip, but dropped the finale against Kalamazoo on Monday.

Through the first three innings, both pitchers were locked in on Monday, not giving up a run. Both starters, Sam Carver for the Rafters and Ryan Johnson for the Growlers, gave up one hit through the first three innings and no runs.

It took until the bottom of the fourth for the first run of the game to hit the board. Carver allowed a single to Connor Hollis and walked Jason Sullivan to put two on. Hollis scored on a bases loaded walk, while Sullivan came in on an Ivan Estrella sacrifice fly to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead.

Jake Guenther led off the seventh with a walk for Rapids while Wyatt Mascarella drove a single to left. With runners at the corners, Will Davis grounded out for his first career RBI with the Rafters to score Guenther and pull the Rafters within one, trailing 2-1.

In the seventh for Kalamazoo, Jeff Riedel singled in a run while Hollis did the same. Michael Diffley drove a two-run double to score two more and Charlie Carpenter recorded an RBI groundout to give the Growlers a 7-1 lead after seven.

Dustin Woodcock helped pull the Rafters within 7-4 after a three-run homer in the ninth inning with two outs. It was Woodcock's fourth long ball of the year. Stekl doubled, but Beau Ridgeway closed the door for his second save of the season.

Starting for the Rafters on Tuesday is right-hander Isaiah Carranza (1-0). The righty has one start on the year, coming on the road against Green Bay. The Oregon sophomore threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out eight batters to pick up his first win with the Rafters. Carranza owns a 2.57 ERA.

Wisconsin Rapids is 3-1 against Fond du Lac this year, winning the past three games of the series.

