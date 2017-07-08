Rafters Attempt to Win Sixth in a Row

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - With a chance to win six in a row, Wisconsin Rapids (30-9) finishes the series in Lakeshore (19-19) from Kapco Park on Saturday. Rapids held on for a 3-2 win on Friday against the Chinooks.

For the second straight game, the Rafters put a run on in the first inning. Bryson Stott walked and advanced to third when Lakeshore starter Austin Jones (1-1) picked off to first and the ball got away from the first basemen. Dustin Woodcock singled to left to put Rapids ahead 1-0.

Stott led off the third with a single, and scored for Rapids on a ball hit to third by Ryan Stekl as Jack Dunn rushed the throw over to first. Stott scored all the way from first as the ball rolled toward right field.

After a rain delay, Rapids loaded the bases on three straight walks from new pitcher Peter Bovenzi of Lakeshore. Nick Campe entered to pitch for the Chinooks, and got a double play, but delivered a wild pitch to bring home the Rafters third run of the game.

Cameron Busby earned the save for the second time this season, tossing a scoreless ninth to close the door for the Rafters in a 3-2 victory. Stott led the Rafters, reaching base four times, twice with a hit, and twice with a walk.

Wisconsin Rapids send All-Star Jack Eagan (6-0) to the mound on Saturday with a chance to sweep the Chinooks. Eagan owns an ERA of 1.54, and has the most wins in the Northwoods League this season. The lefty has 42 strikeouts, a team-high in 35 innings pitched. In his last outing against Madison, Eagan went six innings and struck out six while giving up two earns runs in his sixth win of the season.

The Rafters are 3-0 in the season series against the Chinooks, and now trail the all-time series 19-22.

Coverage of Saturday's game starts at 6:20 p.m. for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch in Lakeshore on AM 1320 WFHR and WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. This is the second and final game of the series.

