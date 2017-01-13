Rafters Announce Ticket Package Referral Program

January 13, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Rafters have new opportunity for fans to share their love for Rafters baseball.

NEW for 2017 Rafters Fans can refer, friends, family members, neighbors or co-workers to receive rewards. Each current ticket holder who refers someone to the Rafters will receive rewards based on the number of ticket packages purchased by the person referred.

For every one to two 9 Packs referred the current ticket holder will receive a $15 dollar gift card. For every three to four packs referred the current ticket holder will receive a $15 gift card, first pitch opportunity and autographed mock jersey. If a current ticket holder referred someone and they purchase five or more 9 Packs that person will receive a $15 gift card, first pitch opportunity, autographed mock jersey, opportunity to have their ticket upgraded to the Best Seats in the House for one game and upgrade up to two of their tickets free of charge to the Point Craft River.

1 or 2 9-Game Packs 3 or 4 9-Game Packs 5+ 9-Game Packs $15 Gift Card X X X First Pitch Opportunity

X X Autographed Mock Jersey

X X Best Seats In The House (1Game)

X Upgraded to Craft River (2 Tickets)

X

To submit referral names fans can call Emily Steines at 715-424-5400 or email her at emily@raftersbaseball.com.

Rafters Bleacher 9-Packs are $123 per package and include the following:

Reserved Bleacher Seat - Same seat for each game if you purchase the package by April 21, 2017. All-You-Can-Eat-and-Drink -Unlimited brats, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, potato chips, fountain soda and tap water through the 5th inning. ***Nightly Special***-There will be one nightly food special offered on each of the 9 Pack dates, in addition to the regular 9 Pack menu options. Guaranteed Giveaways - You will receive a code on your ticket; present your 9 Pack ticket at the Fan Services booth outside of the Rafthouse on game days to receive the nightly giveaway.

"Never-a-Wasted Seat" Ticket Policy - Can't make it to a game in your package? Don't worry; simply exchange your ticket at the Rafters box office to receive a seat to a future game. (May exchange tickets before the game is played or anytime during the regular season after a missed game has been played). Rafters Hat-Each package you purchase will also include a Rafters hat.

Ticket packages and group areas are available now. Please call the Rafters ticket office at 715-424-5400 to book your package or group area today. The Rafters offseason office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30AM-5:00PM.

