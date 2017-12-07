Rafters Announce Ticket Package Dates for 2018 Season

News Release

Solarus Founders Club and Bleacher 9-Game Package Dates Released

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.-The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters announced their 2018 Regular Season schedule on Thursday, November 16th, in conjunction with the Northwoods League. Today the team announced the dates for their three Bleacher 9 Game Package options for the 2018 season as well as dates for the Solarus Founders Club Half-Season ticket packages and Solarus Founders Club 9 Game Packages.

The popular 9 Game Bleacher Packages are back for a ninth season and will include:

- Reserved Bleacher Seat - Same seat for each game if you purchase the package by April 19, 2018.

- All-You-Can-Eat-and-Drink - Unlimited brats, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, potato chips, fountain soda and tap water through the 5th inning.

Nightly Special- There will be one nightly food special offered on each of the 9 Pack dates, in addition to the regular 9 Pack menu options.

- Guaranteed Giveaways - You will receive a code on your ticket; present your 9 Pack ticket at the Fan Services booth outside of the Rafthouse on game days to receive the nightly giveaway.

- " Never-a-Wasted Seat " Ticket Exchange Policy - Can ' t make it to a game in your package? Don ' t worry; simply exchange your ticket at the Rafters box office to receive a seat to a future game. (May exchange tickets before the game is played or anytime during the regular season after a missed game has been played).

- Rafters Hat-Each package you purchase will also include a Rafters hat.

- 10% Season-Long merchandise discount.

In its third straight Season the " Rat Pack " Fan Club upgrade, will include:

- Official Rat Pack t-shirt

- 9 Beer or Ice Cream Tokens

- $10 Rafters Gift Card

- Entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of five VIP Experiences.

- Cost to upgrade is just $50 ($62 Value) and is available to any Rafters fan that owns any type of ticket package with the team.

Ticket packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Rafters Office at 715-424-5400. The Rafters Front Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9-5. Promotions taking place on dates in each of the packages are set to be unveiled in the spring of 2018. Visit raftersbaseball.com or open the attachment for a complete listing of all available ticket package dates for the 2018 season.

