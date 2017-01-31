Rafters Announce Line Divers Program

January 31, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Have you ever dreamed of being on the field during a Rafters game, in full uniform, diving for a foul ball down the line at Witter Field? Stop dreaming-here's your chance to live it! At the Rafters 4th Annual Hot Stove event earlier this month, primary details were released on a new interactive game day experience allowing fans to shag foul balls during games. All fans that yearn to put on a uniform can do so again by joining the Line Divers program.

The Line Divers program is patterned after the San Francisco Giants Ball Dude/Ball Dudette program which has been in place for over 20 years. The Rafters Big Top Baseball counterpart, the Madison Mallards, has also adapted a similar program and has seen great participation since its inception in 2014.

The Line Divers Program will allow fans to join the Rafters as uniformed participants on the field to help collect foul balls that trickle down the left and right field lines during Rafters games. The Line Divers will collect game balls to return to the team to use during batting practice and will be responsible for tossing a souvenir baseball to a young fan in the stands.

The Rafters are looking for eight to ten individuals who can commit to minimum of eight games this summer. Team uniforms and hats will be provided to individuals who sign up for the program. This volunteer position is first come first serve to and is available for men and women over the age of 35. If interested in becoming a member of the Line Divers program please contact GM John Fanta at the Rafters office at 715-424-5400 or email him at john@raftersbaseball.com to sign up.

The season and home opener for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters is May 30th at 7:05 against the Kenosha Kingfish. Solarus Founders Club, bleacher 9-Game ticket packages, and group outing packages are on sale now. Call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafters Front Office Monday-Friday from 9-5 to purchase a ticket package or book a group outing.

