Rafters and Woodchucks Meet up for Tuesday Double-Header

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - For the first time this season, Wisconsin Rapids (17-2) plays in a double-header, hitting the road to take on Wisconsin (6-13) in Wausau before heading home and hosting the Woodchucks on Tuesday.

In four meetings this year, the Rafters have won three, losing on Saturday evening at Witter Field 4-2 before earning a 6-3 win on the road on Sunday.

It was another stellar night for Rafters starter Jack Eagan (4-0) on Sunday afternoon. The Northwoods League win leader tallied six dominant frames of shutout baseball. Eagan struck out eight while giving up just three hits. The win signaled the second time Eagan has defeated the Woodchucks this season.

Offensively, the Rafters were aided by early run production. In the first, the Rafters crossed home twice. Josh Rehwaldt drove an RBI single, while Jake Guenther brought in one on an RBI groundout. Guenther continued a strong evening, driving a two-run home-run in the fifth to give Wisconsin Rapids a 4-0 lead. It was Guenther's first homer of the season. The Rafters tacked on two more runs to take a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth, where the Woodchucks tagged on three runs on an Andrew Smith home-run.

Dustin Woodcock continues to lead the Rafters in the batter's box, hitting .393 with three home-runs and 15 runs batted in. Ryan Stekl and Rehwaldt are tied with Woodcock with 15 RBI's each on the season.

Game one of the double-header is scheduled for 11:35 am at Athletic Park in Wausau, with the nightcap slated for 7:05 pm at Witter Field. Coverage of both games can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage for game one begins at 11:20 am. Game two's pregame show starts at 6:50 pm.

