Rafters and Kingfish Finish Series on Sunday

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - To complete three games in two days in Kenosha, Wisconsin Rapids (37-13, 10-4) take on the Kingfish (28-22, 6-9) at Simmons Field on Sunday. The Rafters swept the double-header on Saturday to move to 5-0 against the Kingfish this season.

In game one of the double-header, Rafter's starter Jesse Slinger (6-1) carried a no-hitter through four innings before a Derek Bangert single to lead off the fifth. Slinger quickly set down the next three batters in order to protect the shutout. It took until the ninth for Wisconsin Rapids to put a run on the board, and it started with a Will Davis leadoff single. Nick Anderson followed with a single of his own, and Bryson Stott drew a walk to load the bases. Ryan Stekl drove a single back up the middle to score the first run of the game. With the bases still loaded, Dustin Woodcock roped a single to right and drove in two more runs, giving the Rafters a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

To start game two, the Rafters put a run on the board with an RBI groundout courtesy of Stekl, who brought in McConnell after a leadoff single.

The Rafters wasted no time in adding insurance runs in the third inning. Stekl led off with a single and Woodcock walked as McGowan singled to right to drive in Stekl. Guenther bounced a ball back up the middle that shortstop Ben Troike fielded and tossed to second for one out, but Woodcock came around to score all the way from second to give the Rafters a 3-0 lead.

With two outs in the fourth, Stott and Stekl notched back-to-back hits to put runners at the corners for the Rafters. Stott scored on a passed ball to put the Rafters in front 4-0. Another two out rally sparked the Rafters offense in the fifth as Dom Paiotti and Scott Kapers walked, and Santino Rivera drove a single to center to bring home Paiotti and extend the lead 5-0. The Rafters added seven more runs to win 12-0.

Jack Eagan (7-0) carried a no-hitter through six innings before Mike Madej dribbled an infield single in-between the pitchers mound and second base. The lefty starter allowed just three base runners through the first seven innings.

To finish the series in Kenosha, the Rafters send Quinn DiPasquale (5-1) to the mound. The righty owns a 2.74 ERA in 46 and a third innings. In eight starts, DiPasquale has 46 strikeouts and just 14 walks. In his last start he went six innings, giving up two earned runs while striking out seven.

Kenosha is set to counter with lefty Zach Stromberg (Boston College). Stromberg is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in three starts, appearing out of the bullpen in seven other games.

First pitch on Sunday is set for 4:05 p.m. at Simmons Field, with pregame coverage starting at 3:50 p.m. on AM 1320 WFHR and WFHR, the Rafters Radio Network.

