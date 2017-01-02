Radio Recon's Ready to Keep the Heat Turned up Full Blast

Sinking Spring, PA - The Reading Royals cordially invite you to join us tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 3, 2017) from 6 - 7 pm at Jimmy G's Railroad House Sports Bar and Restaurant (152 Woodrow Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA; 610-678-1177) for Radio Recon, the Royals' weekly radio show.

Radio Recon usually likes to take credit when one of the show's guests takes off on a tear after appearing on the show...but we can't take any credit for Justin Crandall's recent torrid pace-that's all on him. And, boy, has it ever been on him...as in twelve points in his last four games. We only hope he continues with the hot hand after appearing on the show, so fans don't blame us for cooling him off. We'll also talk with another guy who's been known to enjoy a hot streak or two in his time, too, Assistant Coach Kirk MacDonald, who'll give us some insight into the team's recent four game win streak.

As always, we welcome any and all comments and questions from the fans at Radio Recon. We might also come up with a little crazy trivia and giveaways for those who participate in the show. Royals Radio Recon will be broadcast live on the Royals Broadcast Network (iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading).

