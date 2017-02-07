Radio Recon's Goin' with the Hot Hands

Sinking Spring, PA - The Reading Royals cordially invite you to join us tomorrow night (Tuesday) from 6 - 7 pm at Jimmy G's Railroad House Sports Bar and Restaurant (152 Woodrow Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA; 610-678-1177) for Radio Recon, the Royals' weekly radio show.

The show returns to action after a couple of weeks off and wants to get things started on the right foot-or hands. So we're going right to some of the best feet and hands on the team with young Matt Willows who certainly had them all going last Saturday in Wheeling when he not only scored all three goals for Reading in regulation time-including a late-game tying goal-and all on the power play, but he also set up the overtime game winner by Jesper Pettersson. We may have another guest or two, but if not we're sure Matt Willows will have plenty to talk about after a night like that....

As always, we welcome any and all comments and questions from the fans at Radio Recon. We might also come up with a little crazy trivia and giveaways for those who participate in the show. Royals Radio Recon will be broadcast live on the Royals Broadcast Network (iHeartRadio - Rumba 1340 in Reading).

