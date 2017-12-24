Raddysh Rallies Rockford Past Wolves in OT

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill - Darren Raddysh ripped the game-winning goal past goaltender Max Legace with just 25 seconds remaining in overtime to send the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Matthew Highmore sent a centering feed to Raddysh, who redirected the pass for the decisive tally with the clock winding down. Raddysh has now potted two his four goals as game-winners on the year after also sending the Hogs to a win over Grand Rapids on Dec. 9.

The IceHogs opened scoring against Chicago tonight less than one minute into regulation. Alexandre Fortin skated between traffic in front of the Wolves net and beat Legace only 41 seconds into the contest to give the Hogs an early 1-0 lead.

Forward Andreas Martinsen picked up the primary assist on the play for his sixth point in his last six games.

The Wolves evened the score on a goal from former Rockford winger Brandon Pirri at 18:45 in the opening frame and claimed a 2-1 advantage when Tobias Lindberg sniped a goal past Jeff Glass midway through the second period.

David Kampf then found twine 39 seconds into the final period to retie the game with his sixth goal of the season.

Glass and Legace matched each other the rest of the way through regulation, with Glass finishing with 23 saves and Legace turning away 28 pucks.

Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs cap a two-game weekend set with a 6 p.m. showdown with the reigning Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs bomber hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

