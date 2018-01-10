Racing Icon Tony Stewart Named All-Star Celebrity Coach

News Release

Championship driver will lead North Division All-Stars during the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced Tuesday that auto racing superstar Tony Stewart will serve as a celebrity coach during the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will lead the North Division All-Stars on Monday, January 15 during the ECHL's mid-season showcase at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The winner of 12 racing championships in multiple divisions over the last three decades, Stewart is the first and only driver to win titles in stock cars, Indy cars and open-wheel Midget and Sprint cars. The native of Columbus, Ind. is a two-time winner of the Brickyard 400 and seven-time champion at Daytona - part of an illustrious 20-year NASCAR driving tenure.

Retired from NASCAR as a driver since 2016, Stewart currently serves as co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, working with drivers such as Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch. Within the dirt racing circuit, Stewart's own Tony Stewart Racing team has accumulated a total of 22 owner championships since 2001.

Providing assistance to Stewart behind the bench will be Fuel assistant coach Ryan McGinnis. The duo will join Colorado Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth (Mountain Division), South Carolina Stingrays head coach Ryan Warsofsky (South Division) and Fuel head coach Bernie John.

The CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic is coming to Indianapolis in 2018! The best players in AA hockey take the ice at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on January 15 as part of a celebration of professional hockey in the Circle City, which will include NHL © legend Wayne Gretzky.


