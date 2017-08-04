Quantrill Picks up 1st Double-A Win

News Release

MIDLAND--San Antonio erased a 3-0 deficit and provided Cal Quantrill with his first Double-A win in a 5-3 decision Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

Quantrill (1-2) turned in a quality outing by allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings, but it was his counterpart, A.J. Puk, who stole the show for most of the evening.

The sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Puk retired the first 14 Missions, 10 by way of strikeout, before River Stevens lined a fifth inning single to left.

The Rockhounds led 3-0 entering the seventh inning. Puk issued a leadoff, his first of the night, to Javier Guerra . Stephen McGee then struck out for the third time, giving Puk a career-high 13 for the night.

Franmil Reyes roped a hanging curve off the wall in left for a double before Ty France 's groundout scored Guerra to spoil the shutout bid. River Stevens followed with an rbi single to chase Puk from the game.

Reliever Carlos Navas allowed game-tying single off the bat of Webster Rivas, which was followed by a go-ahead triple from Noah Perio to give the Missions a 4-3 lead.

Stephen McGee slugged a solo homer in the eighth to pad the lead by two runs.

Three San Antonio relievers combined on three innings of one-hit ball. Trey Wingenter recorded his 15th save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

