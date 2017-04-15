Quakes Win Third Straight Behind Comeback

News Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The theme was resiliency for the Quakes on Friday night at LoanMart Field. Rancho Cucamonga used a four run fifth inning to down the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-4 in game two of the series.

Once again, the offense was plentiful for the Quakes. Rancho finished with five runs on 12 hits. Omar Estevez and DJ Peters led the way with three hits apiece while Brandon Montgomery and Ibandel Isabel also added multi-hit games.

A crowd of 3,436 at LoanMart Field was buzzing for the second straight night at the beginning of the night, but the energy died down slightly when the Storm took the lead early.

In the third inning, Lake Elsinore started the scoring when Josh Naylor grounded into a fielder's choice to score Miguel Del Castillo.

The Storm added another pair of runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Naylor and a sacrifice fly by Ty France, taking a 3-0 advantage.

Pedro Avila pitched well into the fifth for the Storm, but then it all went downhill. Rancho, which had only come back from a one-run deficit to win this season, exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

It all started with a double by Estevez and it was immediately followed by a Peters' RBI triple. Yusniel Diaz then singled Peters home to make the score 3-2 in favor of Lake Elsinore. After a pitching change, Diaz was knocked in when Isabel lined one down the first-baseline into right for a base hit. After Luke Raley reached on a fielding error by Ruddy Giron, the Storm third baseman, Isabel advanced to third on a throwing error by Giron on the same play. Montgomery then scored Isabel on a sacrifice fly to give the Quakes the lead for good at 4-3 against Storm reliever Zech Lemond (0-1).

Rancho scored an important insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI single by Montgomery that scored Will Smith.

In the ninth inning, Andrew Istler gave up a home run to Castillo, but nailed down his first save of the season.

Dennis Santana started for the Quakes and pitched well, throwing four innings, just giving up one unearned run on one hit. He walked just one and struck out four. Chris Powell (1-0) earned the win, even though he gave up two runs in two innings of work.

The Quakes (5-4) and the Storm (3-6) will do battle again on Saturday at 7:05 pm as the Quakes look for the three-game sweep.


