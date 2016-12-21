Quakes Welcome Back Coaching Staff for 2017

December 21, 2016 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their minor league coaching staffs for the upcoming 2017 season and the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes are pleased to welcome back all four members of their coaching staff.

Manager Drew Saylor, who skippered the Quakes to a playoff appearance in 2016, will become the first returning manager since Juan Bustabad returned to Rancho for a second year in 2012.

Saylor led the Quakes to a franchise-best, 42 wins in the first half, finishing with an impressive 79-61 record overall.

"To say that I'm excited to return to Rancho would be an understatement," said Saylor. "From the award-winning field and grounds crew, to the front office, to the best fans in the California League, it's one of the best places in baseball. My family and I cannot wait for the 2017 season to begin!"

Joining Saylor as returners are Hitting Coach Jay Gibbons, Pitching Coach Kip Wells and Assistant Coach Rafael Ozuna. Gibbons and Wells join Saylor as second-year Quakes, while Ozuna returns to Rancho Cucamonga for a third year.

Athletic Trainer Kalie Swain will join the club in her first year in that position, after spending the past two seasons in Great Lakes. Shawn Alexander will return to the Quakes for his second season, remaining in his role as Strength and Conditioning Coach.

The Quakes open the 2017 season on the road in Stockton on Thursday, April 6th, but return to Rancho Cucamonga for their Home Opener at LoanMart Field on Thursday, April 13th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages are currently available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon...GO Quakes!

