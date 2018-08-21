Quakes Strike Early to Defeat JetHawks

August 21, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Colton Welker and Carlos Herrera each went deep, but the JetHawks couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Starter Logan Longwith (3-5) was greeted with an Omar Estevez home run on his first pitch of the game before allowing three more runs in the second inning. Estevez added another with a RBI-double and then came home on a two-run double for Cody Thomas to put the Quakes up 4-0.

The JetHawks (32-25, 65-62) got on the board with a Carlos Herrera home run in the third against rehabbing left-hander Julio Urias. It was Herrera's sixth homer.

Urias would strike out five over 2.1 innings. His only hit allowed was Herrera's home run.

The Quakes (41-15, 75-61) scored again in the fourth against Longwith who ultimately allowed five runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings.

Lancaster added a run in the fifth on a Herrera RBI-single, but the Quakes answered with a run in the bottom of the inning against reliever Juan Pena.

Welker hit his 12th home run of the season to lead off the sixth against reliever Wills Montgomerie (1-1). Montgomerie allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings for the win.

The JetHawks maintained a one-game lead over Inland Empire for the South Division's final playoff spot after the 66ers fell at Lake Elsinore.

The series continues Wednesday night at LoanMart Field. Antonio Santos (3-2) starts for Lancaster against Isaac Anderson (8-6). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.