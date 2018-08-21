Quakes Strike Early to Defeat JetHawks
August 21, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Colton Welker and Carlos Herrera each went deep, but the JetHawks couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 6-3 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.
Starter Logan Longwith (3-5) was greeted with an Omar Estevez home run on his first pitch of the game before allowing three more runs in the second inning. Estevez added another with a RBI-double and then came home on a two-run double for Cody Thomas to put the Quakes up 4-0.
The JetHawks (32-25, 65-62) got on the board with a Carlos Herrera home run in the third against rehabbing left-hander Julio Urias. It was Herrera's sixth homer.
Urias would strike out five over 2.1 innings. His only hit allowed was Herrera's home run.
The Quakes (41-15, 75-61) scored again in the fourth against Longwith who ultimately allowed five runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings.
Lancaster added a run in the fifth on a Herrera RBI-single, but the Quakes answered with a run in the bottom of the inning against reliever Juan Pena.
Welker hit his 12th home run of the season to lead off the sixth against reliever Wills Montgomerie (1-1). Montgomerie allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings for the win.
The JetHawks maintained a one-game lead over Inland Empire for the South Division's final playoff spot after the 66ers fell at Lake Elsinore.
The series continues Wednesday night at LoanMart Field. Antonio Santos (3-2) starts for Lancaster against Isaac Anderson (8-6). First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
