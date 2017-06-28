Quakes Drop Their First Game in the Second Half to Storm

News Release

Lake Elsinore, CA- Despite a late comeback attempt, the Quakes fell for the first time in the second half, 7-5, on the road in Lake Elsinore on Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a season-long six-game winning streak as well as a five-game winning streak on the road, which was also a season-long.

With Rancho trailing 7-3 in the ninth and down to its final strike, Brandon Montgomery laced a two-run double to left field to send the tying run to the plate, but Victor Roache struck out to end the game.

The Quakes looked comfortable early, scoring in the first and the second innings to take a 2-0 lead. After Errol Robinson tripled to begin the game, Yusniel Diaz knocked him home on a sacrifice fly and Will Smith blasted a home run in the second to tack onto the lead.

The home run was the third for Smith in his last four games and his 10th of the season. He finished 2-for-4 on the night.

In the bottom of the second, the Storm got to Quakes' starter Adam Bray (2-2) with the home run ball. Javier Guerra hit a two-run home run and Carlos Belen went back-to-back with Guerra to give the Storm a 3-2 lead.

Lake Elsinore tacked on in the fourth when Belen smashed his second home run, a solo shot, and it was 4-2.

The Quakes pulled a run closer with a run in the sixth on a DJ Peters RBI double to make it 4-3, but the Storm separated themselves with three runs in the bottom of the inning off of reliever Andrew Istler.

Dean Kremer was a bright spot out of the bullpen for the Quakes, recording two perfect innings with three strikeouts in the seventh and eighth innings.

Bray struggled in his start, allowing four runs (all via the home run) on six hits in five innings while striking out six and walking two. It was the second consecutive start that Bray had yielded three home runs.

Joey Lucchesi (6-4) threw seven innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one in the win for Lake Elsinore. Trevor Frank recorded his fifth save on the season by striking out Roache to end the game.

Rancho Cucamonga (5-1, 41-35) and Lake Elsinore (2-4, 37-39) will match up for game three of the four-game series on Wednesday, June 28th, at 11:00 AM. The Quakes are expected to turn to left-hander Devin Smeltzer (1-1) on the mound, while the Storm will counter with righty Jacob Nix (1-1).

The Quakes will return home June 30th for a series with the JetHawks. It will be Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead Night presented by AllStar Kia. The first 1,500 fans will take home a Clayton Kershaw Bobblehead thanks to AllStar Kia. The MVP gates will open at 5:45 and the main gates will open at 6:05 for a 7:05 game. Tickets are available at 909-481-5000 or rcquakes.com. Go Quakes

