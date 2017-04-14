Quakes Cap Special Home Opener with Win over Storm

News Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A special night had a happy ending on Thursday night, as the Quakes took down the Lake Elsinore Storm on Opening Night at LoanMart Field, with a 6-3 victory.

A crowd of over 3,500 fans enjoyed pregame ceremonies that included visits from a couple of former Quakes in Derrek Lee and Matt LaChappa and then finished the night with a Quakes' victory and post-game celebratory fireworks.

Yusniel Diaz, adorned in a teal pinstriped jersey that honored the 1993 inaugural Quakes, collected three hits for a second consecutive game and Drew Jackson had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs as Rancho won for a second straight game for the first time this year.

Jackson reached in the first inning when his former college teammate at Stanford, Storm starter Cal Quantrill (1-1), plunked him with a pitch. Two batters later, Diaz struck for his first of three hits, an RBI single to make it 1-0.

Quakes' starter Caleb Ferguson had an effective three innings, conceding just one run on two hits, but he allowed the Storm to tie it in the second. Ty France was hit by a pitch with one out and later scored on a two-out blooper to left off the bat of Taylor Kohlwey, evening the game at 1-1.

The Quakes picked up two in the fourth and never looked back. Ibandel Isabel had an RBI groundout and Brandon Montgomery followed with a run-scoring single, making it 3-1.

Rancho added two more in the fifth, taking a 5-1 lead. The teams traded runs in the seventh, with the Quakes getting a run thanks to Jackson's two-out RBI single, making it 6-2.

The Storm got one back in the eighth off reliever Gavin Pittore, but Shea Spitzbarth worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save and put the Quakes in the win-column for the first time at LoanMart Field this year.

Alex Hermeling (3-0) fired three scoreless innings to notch the win for the Quakes.

The Quakes (4-4) take on the Storm again on Friday night, with Dennis Santana (0-1) getting the start for Rancho. Lake Elsinore will send Pedro Avila (0-0) to the hill in game two of the series. Game time will be 7:05pm.

Friday night is our first Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, as fans will enjoy $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches, thanks to Family RV. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

