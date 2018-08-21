Quakes Back in the Win Column, Drop Lancaster

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Cody Thomas and Omar Estevez combined for four hits and five RBIs, as the Quakes beat the Lancaster JetHawks by a 6-3 final on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at LoanMart Field.

Estevez opened the game with a leadoff homer, his 13th of the year, setting the tone for Rancho's fourth win in the last five games. Thomas finished with three RBIs to lead Rancho's offensive attack.

Dodgers' rehabber Julio Urias allowed a solo homer over 2 1/3 innings, but looked as sharp as ever, retiring the first seven men he faced with five strikeouts, before departing after 44 pitches.

Wills Montgomerie (1-1) was effective out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on three hits over 3 2/3 innings to earn his first Cal League win.

Lancaster starter Logan Longwith (3-5) gave up the Estevez solo shot in the first, then allowed three more in the second, as the Quakes took a commanding 4-0 lead.

The bullpen was strong again on Tuesday, as the final three pitchers combined for three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Michael Boyle earned his fifth save by tossing the ninth.

The Quakes (76-51, 41-16) are back at home on Wednesday, sending Isaac Anderson (8-6) to the hill against Antonio Santos (3-2) at 7:05pm.

It will be Bark in the Park Wednesday at LoanMart Field brought to you by Terra Vista Animal Hospital. $3 pet passes are available for purchase at the Quakes ticket office with proceeds benefitting the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center. Tickets to the game are also available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

