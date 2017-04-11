Quakes Academy Product Mario Anaya Called to U-16 BNT

News Release

Earthquakes Academy midfielder Mario Anaya has been named to the U.S. Under-16 Boys' National Team roster for the 45th Tournoi de Montaigu tournament from April 7-18 in Montaigua, France.Anaya, head coach Omid Namazi, and the rest of the 20-man roster have been drawn into Group D where they'll face Belgium and Japan. Anaya was featured in the U-16's starting XI in a 1-0 win against Belgium, their first match of the tournament. Their next fixture will be Thursday, April 13 against Japan.

If the United States were to finish top of the group, they would go on to a semi-final match on Saturday, April 15. With a win in the semi-finals, a championship match would be held on Monday, April 17.

U-16 #USBNT Starting XI vs at @MFMontaigu: Ochoa, Martinez, Araujo, Rangel, Peraza, Anaya, Morris, Haro, Rivas, De La Fuente, Stojanovic pic.twitter.com/vJRtnSCctL - U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) April 11, 2017 This is Anaya's second call-up to the U-16s, boasting training camp experience in Buenos Aires, Argentina this past February. In addition to playing with the U-14 Boy's National team in 2016, the Livermore native recently participated in the adidas ESP match during MLS All-Star Week this past July at Avaya Stadium.

USA's Group D Schedule: Tuesday, April 11 vs. Belgium - 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, April 13 vs. Japan - 12:30 p.m. ET

Tournoi de Montaigu Groups: Group A: France, Cameroon, China Group B: England, Mexico, Portugal Group C: Brazil, Denmark, Morocco Group D: USA, Belgium, Japan

Roster by PositionGOALKEEPERS (2): Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen (Everton FC; Southwest Ranches, Fla.), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (5): Julian Araujo (Santa Barbara SC; Lompoc, Calif.), Abraham Gonzalez (FC Golden State; Riverside, Calif.), Ian Hoffmann (Karlsruher SC; Wilton, Conn.), Kevin Peraza (IMG Academy; Montebello, Calif.), Victor Rangel (FC Golden State; Panorama City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Mario Anaya (San Jose Earthquakes; Livermore, Calif.), Armando Haro (San Diego Surf; Chula Vista, Calif.), Nelson Martinez (DC United; Woodbridge, Va.), Matko Miljevic (A.A. Argentinos Juniors; Buenos Aires, Argentina); Aidan Morris (Weston FC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Aidan O'Toole (Lonestar SC; Austin, Texas)

FORWARDS (7): Jalen Anderson (Oakwood SC; Hamden, Conn.), Jordan Bender (Orlando City SC; Lake Mary, Fla.), Mitch Cruz (LAUFA; Maywood, Calif.), Konrad De La Fuente (FC Barcelona; Barcelona, Spain), Jose Rivas (Weston FC; Weston, Fla.), Gabe Segal (Bethesda SC; Bethesda, Md.), Stefan Stojanovic (Sockers FC; Des Plaines, Ill.)

