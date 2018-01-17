Quad City Mallards signed forward Chris Izmirlian

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have signed forward Chris Izmirlian to a standard player contract, the Mallards announced today.

Izmirlian, 25, is not only tied for third in the Southern Professional Hockey League in assists (22) and tied for seventh in points (30) but also leads SPHL rookies in both assists and points. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Izmirlian has scored eight goals this season in 25 games split between the Macon Mayhem- whom he joined in a December trade- and the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Izmirlian, who was born in Montreal and grew up in Highland Beach, Florida, yesterday was named the SPHL's Player of the Week after scoring two goals and adding five assists in three games last week.

Izmirlian last season scored five times and collected eight assists for 13 points in 31 games as a senior at Yale. He scored 15 goals and notched 25 assists to total 40 points in 110 career collegiate games. Izmirlian helped the Bulldogs to NCAA tournament berths in both 2015 and 2016 after being named to the 2013-14 ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.

Izmirlian arrived at Yale after spending one season with the Middlesex Islanders of the Eastern Junior Hockey League.

