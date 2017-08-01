Quad Cities Offensive Outset Too Much to Overcome for Cougars

News Release

GENEVA, Ill. --- A three-run first inning put this game in the secure hands for one of the best offenses in the league. Falling by a 6-3 score, the Kane County Cougars (18-20, 57-48) salvage a series split with the visiting Quad Cities River Bandits (23-15, 60-46). The Cougars were within one run early in the debut of Connor Grey (0-1), but could not sustain a comeback as the River Bandits added two insurance tallies in the sixth.

As they have every game over the four-game set, the River Bandits scored in the first inning. With a three-run stanza, the River Bandits received RBI from Chuckie Robinson, Troy Sieber, and Josh Rojas. All of the damage was done against Grey who suffered the loss in his debut.

A similar storyline over this series has been the Cougars offensive resiliency. Scoring two unanswered runs in the third inning, the Cougars posted the tallies against the River Bandits righty Carson LaRue (11-4). With Yan Sanchez aboard and two outs, Anfernee Grier knocked him in with a double. The very next batter, Marcus Wilson, slugged a triple, plating Grier. And suddenly the Cougars were only down 3-2 going into the fourth.

After a tough first inning, the Cougars received four scoreless to end the start for Grey. He finished his line with five frames on three runs (all earned) with a pair of strikeouts next to just one walk.

Quad Cities opened up the game for good in the sixth against righty Jake Winston (1-1). In frequent fashion, the River Bandits have relied on their top two hitters of the order, and those two came through again. Ronnie Dawson and Carmen Benedetti belted RBI against Winston as Quad Cities went up 5-2 to pad their lead. The River Bandits added one more in the final inning on a single by Daz Cameron.

In the ninth, the Cougars posted one run on an RBI single for Stephen Smith, preceded by a triple from Manny Jefferson. On Wednesday, the Cougars begin a seven-game road trip playing a 6:35 P.M. CST game with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. On the mound for the Cougars, right-hander Sam McWilliams (9-5, 2.72 ERA) takes on southpaw Evan Sanders (1-3, 8.53 ERA). The pre-game radio coverage begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch on AM 1280 WBIG and kccougars.com.

