Q&A: Catching up with Chris Wondolowski during the offseason

sjearthquakes.com: How has your offseason been so far?

Chris Wondolowski: "The offseason has been good. It's been pretty low-key with the family. I've been getting a little golf in and watching some Raiders football."

SJEQ: What does a typical offseason look like for you? How do you go about balancing training and rest?

CW: "You always have to plan it out. At the end of the season and at the beginning of the offseason, I get some time away. I think that both helps me mentally and physically, and now as we get closer to preseason, I'm starting to ramp it up more and start going to the gym and start working out."

SJEQ: What was your take on the MLS Cup Playoffs as a whole?

CW: "I think it was a great playoffs for the league. I thought a lot of big-time players made some big-time plays and I thought it was a great showing for the league. I want to congratulate Seattle on winning this year's Cup."

SJEQ: Have you been in communication with any of your teammates? If so, what have you guys been up to?

CW: "Yeah we've definitely stayed in touch. There's been a lot of banter going on amongst the group. I live close to [David] Bingham so I've hung out with him a couple times. A few of us are in a Fantasy Football league, so I stay in touch with those guys a lot more."

SJEQ: There has been some movement with the Expansion Draft, a few free-agent signings and coaching movement around the league. What has been your take on everything that has happened so far?

CW: "I pay very close attention to everything that goes on around the league. It involves some good friends and colleagues of mine, so I stay up to date with it all. I'm hoping that everything goes well. There have been some big moves already on and off the field with clubs around the league and I hope it goes our way moving forward."

SJEQ: What do you have planned for the holidays?

CW: "I'll be hanging out with some family. We'll go see the in-laws for a little bit and go ride some horses. After that, we'll head back up here and be able to spend more time with my immediate family as well."

