Puskar Nets Game Winner to Knock off Rush

February 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS (Feb. 17th) - Wichita scored three unanswered goals on Saturday night en route to a 3-1 victory over Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the win, Wichita moves four points ahead of Allen for third place in the Mountain Division.

Jon Puskar recorded the game-winner with under four minutes to go in regulation and Nick Riopel shut the door on the Rush to claim its 28th win of the season.

Guillaume Lepine recorded a pair of goals including an empty-netter to close the deal and Puskar finished with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Andrew Miller broke a scoreless tie with just over a minute to go in the first. He found a rebound near the crease and punched it home for his second of the year.

Lepine tied the game in the second. He got the puck back at the left point and wired a shot past Christian Frey for his second of the season.

In the third, Puskar went to the front of Frey's net and found a loose puck. Ralph Cuddemi's wrist shot hit Frey's leg pad and Puskar pushed it through to make it 2-1. Lepine recorded his second of the game with less than a minute remaining and closed the scoring.

The victory pushes the Thunder's winning streak to three. Nick Latta added an assist to extend his point-streak to three games. Puskar has three points in his last two games. Riopel earns his first win in a Thunder uniform and picked up an assist.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow afternoon to face the Rush at 4:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.