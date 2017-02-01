Purchase a Special Gift for Your Valentine

FREDERICK, MD -With the clock to Valentine's Day ticking down, fans should look no farther than the team's special Valentine's Day Package. Costing only $30, this package includes a chance to meet former Bachelor Star Chris Soules, when the Frederick Keys take on the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, June 16.

First pitch is at 7 p.m for this special event. Anyone who purchases the package will receive two field seats and a special date card invitation. This is good for a special meet and greet with Soules at 5:45 p.m, who will present each attendant with a special rose. Fans interested in the Valentine's Day Package should purchase quickly, since this event is expected to sell out.

Originally from Arlington, IA, Soules starred in season 19 of ABC's The Bachelor. He also appeared in the 10th season of The Bachelorette and on Dancing with the Stars. Affectionately known as "Prince Farming" Soules co-owns Soules Farms with his parents Gary and Linda. Specializing in corn and soybean production, the Soules family farms over 5,500 acres of land.

The Frederick Keys kickoff their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 against the Carolina Mudcats at Nymeo Field. Ticket plans are currently on sale, while any fan who purchases or renews a ticket plan can choose between a Jonathan Schoop bobblehead or a Dylan Bundy gnome. For ticket information fans can call 301-815-9900 or visit frederickkeys.com.

