Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls

News Release

Ontario, CA - Forward Teddy Purcell registered a goal and two assists, but the Ontario Reign (36-20-10-1) fell to the San Diego Gulls (42-20-3-2) 4-3 in the shootout in front of a sellout crowd of 9,491 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday night.

Game Summary

Gulls forwards Mitch Hults kicked off the scoring early in the contest with his first professional goal, beating Reign netminder Jeff Zatkoff (SOL, 12 saves on 15 shots) at 1:50.

Forward Austin Ortega gave the Gulls a two-goal advantage 2:12 into the second period. The Reign retaliated moments later as forward Mike Amadio powered shot through Gulls goalie Dustin Tokarski (W, 32 saves on 35 shots) at 4:44 from forward Teddy Purcell. Late in the frame, Purcell reset the contest, with help from Amadio, with a snap shot under the glove of Tokarski at 16:37.

In the third period, the Gulls pulled back in front with a shorthanded tally from former Reign forward Scott Sabourin at 14:07. On the same man-advantage, the Reign tied the contest with a Brett Sutter deflection between the legs of Tokarski at 14:32. Purcell and defenseman Vincent LoVerde added assists. In overtime, the Reign peppered Tokarski with four shots, but could not find the game-winning tally in the 3-on-3 skate. Forwards Adrian Kempe and Jonny Brodzinski capitalized in the shootout, but the Gulls stuck on all three shots to take the victory. The Reign finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play while the Gulls went 0-for-2.

The Ontario Reign wrap up the 2016-17 regular season and the home-and-home series against the Gulls tomorrow, Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center. Catch all the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com and Reign Radio on TuneIn !

