Punxsutawney Phil to Appear for Salute to Groundhog Day Night On June 29

ROCHESTER, NY - Watch that first step on your way to the ballpark on Friday, June 29. It's going to be a doozy. The Rochester Red Wings will be welcoming Punxsutawney Phil to Frontier Field for Salute to Groundhog Day Night in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the classic Bill Murray movie.

The world's most famous groundhog along with a host of his tuxedoed and top-hatted handlers will be available for photos (and perhaps a weather tip or two).

Rochester will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Red Wings Community Foundation. The Wings have partnered with LiveSource for all jersey auctions this season. Fans simply need to download the LiveSource app in the App Store or Google Play to bid. The auction will go live at 6 p.m. on June 29.

The Red Wings will also be giving away Groundhog Day t-shirts but not at the gate. Fans simply need to be in their seats by game time for a chance to snag one.

After a night filled with Groundhog Day fun, fans will be wishing they could relive the night all over again.

The Rochester Red Wings are operated by Rochester Community Baseball, Inc. and have been a community-owned professional baseball franchise since 1957. The 2018 season marks the 16th year of affiliation with the Minnesota Twins. Rochester's pro baseball history dates back to 1877.

