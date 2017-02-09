Puljujarvi Scores, But Condors Surge Not Enough in Ontario, 2-1
February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) surged in the third period, but the Ontario Reign (24-10-8-0) hung on for a 2-1 win on Wednesday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. RW Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the second straight night and now has 10 points (4g-6a) in 13 games.
Boxscore
FIRST PERIOD
REIGN GOAL: C Mike Amadio (9th) deflected a point shot in the slot; Assist: Leslie; Time of goal: 37 seconds; ONT leads, 1-0REIGN GOAL: LW Patrick Bjorkstrand (5th) off a rebound; Assists: Ciampini, Amadio; Time of goal: 11:17; ONT leads, 2-0SHOTS: BAK - 6 | ONT- 14
SECOND PERIOD No scoring SHOTS: BAK - 8 | ONT - 10
THIRD PERIOD CONDORS GOAL: RW Jesse Puljujarvi (4th) from the right-wing circle; Assist: Pakarinen; Time of goal: 1:44; ONT leads, 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 13 | ONT - 11
GAME NOTES
THREE STARS: 1. Amadio (ONT) 2. Campbell (ONT) 3. Puljujarvi (BAK)SHOTS: BAK - 27 | ONT - 35POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 | ONT - 0/2GOALTENDERS: BAK - Gustavsson (3-2-0; 35/33) | ONT - Campbell (21-7-5; 17/26All six games in the season series have been decided by one goalScratches: Betker, Reinhart, Samuelsson, Christoffer, Chase, DescheneauAttendance: 6,170
