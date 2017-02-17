Pucks and Brews Set for February 21

February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Easterseals Michigan are teaming up for the sixth annual Corks, Pucks and Brews, a wine and beer tasting fundraiser to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Goei Center.

Griffins players will serve over 100 varieties of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event, highlighted by live music, hors d'oeuvres and silent and live auctions. Items up for bid include two Chicago Cubs VIP packages consisting of 4 suite tickets, food and parking for an upcoming game; an autographed Jimmy Howard jersey; Griffins packages; a golf experience featuring a round at the Jewel Golf Course in Mackinac Island; casino packages; beauty packages; product baskets; wine and beer tours; gift cards and more.

"When our players are talking about an event weeks in advance, you know it must be something special, and this one sure is," said Bob Kaser, Griffins vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "We take so much pride assisting, in a small way, an organization that for nearly 100 years has been doing great things for millions of children and adults in need."

Flagstar Bank returns as the presenting sponsor of the event. "We're thrilled to team up with Easterseals and the Griffins," said Joe Harnish, Lakeshore Manager Vice President for Flagstar. "Flagstar has been involved and invested in the Grand Rapids community since 1997 and because we are headquartered in Michigan, this event is one more way to show our commitment to the community."

