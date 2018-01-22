Providence\\"s Zane McIntyre Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

PROVIDENCE BRUINS GOALTENDER ZANE McINTYRE NAMED CCM/AHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins goaltender Zane McIntyre has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 21, 2018.

McIntyre was perfect in his two starts last week, stopping all 55 shots he faced in posting consecutive shutouts over Atlantic Division opponents.

Locked in a pair of goaltending duels, McIntyre kept Providence's opponents off the board long enough for his offense to break scoreless ties late in the third period of both games. On Friday, McIntyre made 28 saves to backstop the Bruins to a 1-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, ending the Penguins' eight-game winning streak. And on Sunday, McIntyre turned aside 27 shots in a 2-0 victory over Springfield, lifting the Bruins back into second place in the Atlantic.

McIntyre has a record of 13-8-3 in 26 appearances for Providence this season, posting a 2.78 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts. A Second Team AHL All-Star in 2016-17, McIntyre is 48-22-12 with a 2.47 GAA, a .912 save percentage and five shutouts in 88 AHL games over his three pro seasons. The 25-year-old native of Thief River Falls, Minn., was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the Bruins last season, appearing in eight games.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, McIntyre will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bruins home game.

