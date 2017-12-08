Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO)

News Release

Providence, RI, December 8, 2017 - Cole Schneider had his first two-goal game in a Hartford Wolf Pack uniform Friday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, but the Wolf Pack could not hold a late lead and lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Providence Bruins.

Schneider's second of the game put the Wolf Pack up 3-2 at 2:13 of the third, but Jordan Szwarz tied the game for the Bruins with 39.9 seconds left, and goaltender Zane McIntyre on the bench for an extra attacker.

Ryan Graves scored his first goal of the year for the Wolf Pack in the first period, and Anthony D'Angelo had two assists. Colby Cave had a goal and an assist for Providence, as did Jacob Forsbacka Karlsson.

"I thought we had some really good spurts," Wolf Pack head coach Keith McCambridge said, "with execution and structure and playing with a lot of pace and tempo, got off it in the second period for about a five-minute span, where they into the game, but in the third I thought we were real strong. Didn't give up a lot of chances five-on-five, able to get ourselves ahead, but 39 seconds left, just playing with composure. Playing with composure, playing aggressive and staying on your toes, and not playing on your heels and being passive. Again, that should have been two points for us."

Graves gave the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead at 13:30 of the first, after a Wolf Pack faceoff win. Gabriel Fontaine beat the Bruins' Josh Hennessy on the draw, and Dawson Leedahl worked the puck to D'Angelo at the right point. He faked a shot, and then fed over to Graves on the left side. Graves moved into the circle before cleanly beating McIntyre with a slap shot. Leedahl's assist on the play was his first point in three career AHL games.

The Wolf Pack controlled much of the play in the first half of the second period, but the Bruin offense came alive for a pair of goals in 68 seconds starting at the 12:11 mark.

Cave tied it for Providence at 12:11, set up to the left of Wolf Pack goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, by a cross-slot feed from Zach Senyshyn.

Then, at 13:19, Forsbacka Karlsson put the Bruins ahead for the first time, scoring his seventh of the season. Anton Blidh fired a shot from the blue line that did not get through, but Forsbacka Karlsson was able to find the puck in front of the net, and he backhanded a shot that slid through Georgiev's pads.

The Wolf Pack tied it back up, though, only 3:03 later, at 16:22, just 12 seconds after killing a slashing penalty to Graves. Dan Catenacci's pass sent Schneider behind the Providence defense, and he buried the breakaway chance with a shot past McIntyre's catching glove.

Schneider's early third-period go-ahead goal was on a power play, with Blidh off for tripping. Peter Holland snapped a shot from the left-wing circle with Schneider stationed in front of McIntyre, and Schneider deflected the puck into the net.

After Szwarz' late tying tally, which was set up by Cave and Forsbacka Karlsson, the Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins 6-2 in overtime but could not score. Adam Tambellini then led the shootout off with a goal, but McIntyre would go on to stop Holland, Joe Whitney and Scott Kosmachuk. Georgiev bested Szwarz and Forsbacka Karlsson, but Kenny Agostino then kept the Bruins alive with a goal in the third round, and Austin Czarnik won it by scoring in the fourth round.

Hartford Wolf Pack 3 at Providence Bruins 4 (SO)

Friday, December 8, 2017 - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Hartford 1 1 1 0 - 3

Providence 0 2 1 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Hartford, Graves 1 (DeAngelo, Leedahl), 13:30. Penalties-Kosmachuk Hfd (holding), 5:18; Czarnik Pro (slashing), 6:34.

2nd Period-2, Providence, Cave 3 (Senyshyn, Agostino), 12:11. 3, Providence, Forsbacka Karlsson 7 (Blidh, Marshall), 13:19. 4, Hartford, Schneider 5 (Catenacci, Pedrie), 16:22. Penalties-Gabrielle Pro (slashing), 1:06; Graves Hfd (slashing), 14:10; Schneider Hfd (cross-checking), 18:27.

3rd Period-5, Hartford, Schneider 6 (Holland, DeAngelo), 2:13 (PP). 6, Providence, Szwarz 8 (Cave, Forsbacka Karlsson), 19:20. Penalties-Blidh Pro (tripping), 1:06.

OT Period- No Scoring. Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Hartford 1 (Tambellini G, Holland NG, Whitney NG, Kosmachuk NG), Providence 2 (Szwarz NG, Forsbacka Karlsson NG, Agostino G, Czarnik G).

Shots on Goal-Hartford 12-8-10-6-0-36. Providence 12-13-11-2-1-39.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 1 / 3; Providence 0 / 3.

Goalies-Hartford, Georgiev 4-7-5 (38 shots-35 saves). Providence, McIntyre 8-4-1 (36 shots-33 saves).

A-7,802

Referees-Cameron Voss (41), Tim Mayer (19).

Linesmen-Dmitrii Antipin (77), Chris Millea (33).

