Prospect League Announces 2017 Schedule

January 6, 2017 - Prospect League (Prospect) News Release





ELKVILLE, Ill. - The summer home of collegiate baseball's most elite players, The Prospect League, has adopted its 2017 schedule. Once again, each team will play a 60-game regular-season in the summer collegiate wood-bat league, opening Tuesday, May 30.

"I am told by many of the [Prospect League] Directors and several of our coaches that the 60-game schedule is ideal for summer play. In many cases, the timeframe allows players some time off after the conclusion of the college season and still allows a week or so to get ready to return to their college homes and begin classes," said Commissioner Dennis Bastien. "Being a former college coach, the 28-player roster allows for sufficient rest within the pitching rotation, no one is overworked, and several college coaches have said they are impressed with the care and use of their pitchers and players."

The schedule is comprised mostly of two-game series, with limited travel crossover into the other division. Designed to give players a taste of what minor league baseball is like, the teams travel by charter bus with numerous overnight series in opponents' cities. Playing 60 games in just under 70 days in great venues and in front of enthusiastic crowds provides a truly professional experience.

The Prospect League will be comprised of 10 teams in 2017, as the DuPage Drones (Lisle, Ill.) and Hannibal Cavemen (Hannibal, Mo.) franchises have elected to suspend operations for the 2017 season. Both franchises are expected to resume operations and begin playing again starting with the 2018 season at locations to be determined.

With the change in number of teams, the East and West Divisions have realigned for the 2017 season. Butler (Pa.), Champion City (Springfield, Ohio), Chillicothe (Ohio), Kokomo (Ind.) and West Virginia (Beckley) will play in the East Division. The West Division will include Danville (Ill.), Lafayette (Ind.), Terre Haute (Ind.), Quincy (Ill.), and Springfield (Ill.).

The 2017 playoffs will begin Sunday, August 6, and will consist of a best-of-three divisional round followed by a best-of-three Prospect League Championship Series.

"Every fan should look forward to watching their team's season unfold this summer. It should be a great year for the Prospect League to continue its ongoing success," Bastien added.

Each team will be releasing their individual schedules in coming days. The Prospect League master schedule will be available on the league website

( www.prospectleague.com ) Monday, January 9.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.