Prospect League Adds Baron Championship Rings as Official Partner

ELKVILLE, Ill. - The Prospect League and Baron Rings have entered into a partnership that includes the custom championship ring manufacturer as the "Official Championship Ring of the Prospect League" beginning with the upcoming 2018 season.

Baron Championship Rings is one of North America's largest producers of championship rings and has been the supplier to many high-level sports organizations and teams across North America, such as MLB, NBA, NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA, Team USA and many more.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Baron Rings as the Official Championship Ring of the Prospect League," said Bruce Rosselli, president of The Prospect League. "Baron sets us apart from other summer leagues in that players see upfront what they can be a part of in winning a championship team ring in the Prospect League and chase for the major award rings as well," Rosselli added.

"We are very proud to announce an annual Hall Fame Ring, which will be presented to a former Prospect League player who has made significant strides in baseball," said Dennis Bastien, commissioner of the Prospect League. "The Prospect League has a long list of players who have gone on to do great things in professional baseball and we are excited to begin honoring them in a more concrete way."

Fans will also be able to purchase fan rings, pendants, and other items produced by Baron in the Prospect League Locker Room, accessible from the league website as well as participating individual team websites.

"It's an honor to partner with the Prospect League," said Kevin Kloostra, Manager of Business Development at Baron Championship Rings. "To be able to provide the Prospect League Champions with rings is our pleasure. All the best to everyone competing in 2018! "

2018 Prospect League Opening Day is Wednesday, May 30, and marks the beginning of the 10th season for the collegiate summer league. For more information, visit ProspectLeague.com.

