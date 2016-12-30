Promotions in Place for Upcoming Homestand

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





PROMOTIONS IN PLACE FOR UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 vs. Iowa Wild

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Winning Wednesday presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 21 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Post-Game Parties at Peppino's: After every Wednesday game, join Griffins players and staff for the official post-game party at Peppino's Sports Grille downtown.

Library Nights: For every Wednesday game, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game) or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $20 advance and $23 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 vs. Charlotte Checkers

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Get in the D-ZONE presented by Family Fitness: Every Friday night is a Griffins D-Zone night. Avoid the concession lines and get your $2 beers and $2 hot dogs served to you in your seats. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com/dzone today to purchase a package of four or more D-Zone tickets.

Kent County Health Department Radon Test Kits: Stop by the health department's table on the concourse by section 128 to pick up a free in-home testing kit for radon gas, while supplies last.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy complimentary fare by showing your ticket to the game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: College students can show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level ticket for $14 (or $13 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.).

Superhero Night presented by Comerica Bank: Batman, Superman and Flash will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans and take part in game-night promotions. A number of in-game entertainment elements will also highlight superheroes.

Goalie Helmet Bank Giveaway presented by Comerica Bank: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a goalie helmet bank.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack incudes four tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Post-Game Autograph Session presented by Huntington Bank: Three Griffins players will sign autographs following the game from the team's bench.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2016-17 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $18, $19 and $21 in the arena's upper level, and $20, $24, $29 and $35 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office : Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials : Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights : Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level tickets for $14 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $18 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. For additional military ticket discount opportunities available in both the upper and lower level of the arena, please call 616.774.4585 ext. 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.