Promotional Advisory: 20th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration in Store

20th ANNUAL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION

IN STORE FOR GRIFFINS

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m.).

New Year's Eve Post-Game Fireworks presented by Farm Bureau Insurance: Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game and help ring in the New Year with West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show.

Post-Game Open Skate presented by Arby's: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2016-17 Grand Rapids Griffins home games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- For season ticket packages please call (616) 774-4585;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $18, $19 and $21 in the arena's upper level, and $20, $24, $29 and $35 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office : Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials : Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights : Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level tickets for $14 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $18 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers. For additional military ticket discount opportunities available in both the upper and lower level of the arena, please call 616.774.4585 ext. 2.

