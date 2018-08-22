Promos Set for P-Nats Final Regular Season Home Series

Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are excited to host a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film Night at the Roxbury on Wednesday, August 29th, as well as Ladies Night/Dating App Night & (Almost) Halfway to St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, August 30th. The trio of promotion will take place during Potomac's final series of the 2018 regular season vs. the Frederic Keys (Baltimore Orioles). Both night's festivities get underway with a 7:05pm first pitch and gates opening at 6:00pm.

Wednesday night, August 29th, The P-Nats will aim to transform Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium into the best and most exclusive dance club in town!

The P-Nats Party Zone will transform into The Roxbury! The Party Zone will feature 90's music, décor, party games, and a photo booth!

Any fan who shows up to the Night at the Roxbury celebration wearing a blue, green, purple, or maroon suit can purchase a discounted $5 grandstand ticket.

In-game contests will include a "Fluffy Whip" eating contest, a "finish the lyrics" 90's music contest, and a Dance Inning, which will feature a full stadium head shake to the left, set to "What is Love," similar to what the main characters do throughout the film.

On Thursday night, the final regular season home game of the 2018 season, come out to the ballpark for a pair of theme nights! It will be both Ladies Night/Dating App Night, as well as (Almost) Halfway to St. Patrick's Day at Northwest Federal Field.

In celebration of one of fans' favorite March holidays, the P-Nats will host various St. Patrick's Day themed specials in the concession stands. There will also be a photo booth and a "guess how many gold coins are in a jar" competition at Fan Assistance.

Any fan who shows up wearing two different green items (hat, shirt, pants), dresses as a leprechaun, or brings a real four leaf clover, can purchase a $5 grandstand ticket.

12 leprechaun relics will be hidden around Northwest Federal Field, and whoever finds them, will take home a special P-Nats prize!

For Ladies Night/Dating App Night on Thursday, the P-Nats Party Zone will become the "Flirt Zone." Singles amongst the ballpark can leave his or her phone number at a specified area with instruction on what seat you would like it to be delivered to. A P-Nats staff member will help coordinate the introduction. Tables in the "Flirt Zone" will feature typical "get to know you" questions to help facilitate conversations.

If fans at the ballpark match with another fan at the park on any of the various dating apps, they can head on down to Fan Assistance and receive a free Date Night prize!

During Thursday's game, couples who meet on dating apps during the game can compete in an on-field competition to get to know one another better.

The P-Nats will do everything in their power to help locals meet their match at Northwest Federal Field!

For more information on 2018 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2018 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

