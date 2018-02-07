Promo Schedule Released

February 7, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce their 2018 promotional schedule!

The season begins on April 5 with Opening Day against the Lansing Lugnuts. The first 1,000 fans at each of the first two games on Thursday and Friday will receive a Magnet Schedule, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. But that's only the beginning...

Returning this season will be a three-day bobblehead giveaway series, presented by MidMichigan Health. The series will feature three former Loons players turned Los Angeles Dodgers superstars, with each donning period-appropriate uniforms from their playing days in Midland. The first 1,000 fans will be the lucky few to take one home!

June 9: Corey Seager

July 7: Kenley Jansen

August 4: Clayton Kershaw

Towards the end of the season, fans will have the opportunity to add two new Loons hats to their collection. As part of House Divided Night on August 17, a special "Loons rivalry hat" sporting yellow and blue or green and white will be available to the first 1,000 fans. Then, during the final series of the regular season on September 2, the first 1,000 lucky fans will be able to get their hands on the annual Loons giveaway hat.

When a theme night is held at the ballpark, the look, the sound, the whole feel inside the stadium transforms. Some consistent favorites are back with a couple new additions.

June 14: Jurassic Ballpark Night featuring Paleo Joe

June 30: Comic-Con Night

July 1: Pro Wrestling Day featuring former WWE Superstar Scott Steiner

July 8: TMNT Day featuring Leo and Mikey

July 21: Star Wars Night featuring Star Wars Characters

August 11: Princess Night featuring Belle, Elsa & friends

September 1: Wizards Night featuring a pre-game Quidditch match

This year, for the Loons' annual Military Appreciation Night on July 3, active and retired U.S. military personnel and veterans will receive a food voucher good for that game. It will be a night to remember, with the team sporting America-themed jerseys and their Stars & Stripes caps.

Weekly promotions Loons fans have come to know and love help add that something extra to the experience at Dow Diamond. It all just depends on the day!

Wednesdays: Hump Day Happy Hour

Thursdays: $1 Family Feast Night presented by Chemical Bank

Fridays: Fridays at Five

Sundays: Kids Eat Free presented by Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel

Sundays: Kids Run the Bases presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

On Wednesdays, fans ages 21 and up can purchase select domestic draft beers for $2.50 from 6-8 p.m. (excluding May 30 Kids Day). For $1 Family Feast Nights, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, Better Made chips, and ice cream sandwiches throughout the game. Kids Eat Free Sundays gets all kids ages 5-12 a food voucher good for a free kids meal. As an added bonus, kids can also run the bases after every Sunday home game!

"Fridays at Five" are held in "The Cove" on the third base side of the concourse every Friday night. Not only are there drink specials, including $3 craft beers beginning at 5 p.m., but starting in June there's also live entertainment!

June 1: Great Scott!

June 8: The Steve Drzewicki Band

June 29: Jedi Mind Trip

July 6: Steve Armstrong & the 25cent Beer Band

July 20: Latino Night presented by Coco Loco Mexican Grill & Bar

August 3: The Paradise Band

August 17: Main Street Dueling Pianos

And don't forget about our Fireworks Loontaculars presented by Chemical Bank. This season 13 shows in all will light up the skies above the outfield grass including four in June and five in August.

As always, there are so many other giveaways, theme nights, tastings, celebrations, awareness days, and much more happening throughout another packed summer of Loons baseball!

The full 2018 promotional schedule is available on Loons. Individual game tickets for the 2018 season go on sale Thursday, March 1. Those can be purchased at Loons.com, in person at the Dow Diamond box office, or by phone at 989-837-BALL.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Midwest League Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.