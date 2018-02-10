Professional Wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart to Attend Syracuse Crunch Game March 9

February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Former professional wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart will be attending the Syracuse Crunch game on Friday, March 9 when the team hosts the Hershey Bears at 7 p.m.

Hart hails from the first family of pro wrestling and was trained in Calgary's storied Hart family dungeon by his promoter father, Stu Hart. Widely considered to be the most technically proficient pro wrestler of his era, Hart earned numerous amateur wrestling awards before turning to Olympic style wrestling's more theatrical counterpart.

Hart, the best there is, was or ever will be, won his first of five WWE Championships in a non-televised live event against Ric Flair in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. After winning the WWE Championship, The Hitman went on to win King of the Ring in 1993, the Royal Rumble in 1994 and defeat Yokozuna for the WWE Title at WrestleMania X. At the time, he also began a well-documented rivalry with Shawn Michaels, which led to one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history - WrestleMania XII's Iron Man Match and the most infamous moment in WWE history, The "Montreal Screwjob."

Hart was forced to retire from fulltime in-ring competition after he suffered a concussion in 2000, coupled with a stroke in 2002. Following retirement, he spent seven years writing his critically acclaimed autobiography, Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling, which became a number one bestseller in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

In the fall of 2004 Hart was voted one of the top 50 Canadians of all time on CBC's Greatest Canadian.

As part of his appearance with the Crunch, Hart will participate in a pregame VIP experience. Ticket packages for the VIP meet-and-greet are on sale now. Package A, priced at $250, includes eight (8) tickets to the game and eight (8) passes to a VIP meet-and-greet with Hart in Assembly Hall from 6:15 to 6:50 p.m. Package B is $150 and includes four (4) tickets to the game and four (4) passes to the VIP meet-and-greet. For more information or to purchase a VIP package, call the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

