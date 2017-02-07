Professional Sports Catering Job Fair to be Held at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - Professional Sports Catering will be hosting a job fair from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Greater Nevada Field. The job fair will occur upstairs in the 250 Lounge of the Freight House District.

Fan-friendly candidates can apply for the following positions: cashiers/lead cashiers, servers, bartenders, prep/line cooks, stand managers, dishwashers and runners.

"With a wide variety of events scheduled at Greater Nevada Field for 2017 -- both sports and non-sports related -- we're excited for Professional Sports Catering in offering many important game day positions," said Eric Edelstein, president of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC.

Potential hires' hours include holidays, nights and weekends.

Applicants are asked to proceed up the stairs near the Team Shop to the 250 Lounge in the Freight House District.

