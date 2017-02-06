Pro Soccer in Edmonton Moves to Friday and Saturday Nights

February 6, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - FC Edmonton News Release





EDMONTON, AB - The North American Soccer League (NASL) announced its full 2017 schedule on Monday and for the first time in club history, two-thirds of FC Edmonton's home matches at Clarke Stadium will be played on either a Friday or Saturday night.

SCHEDULE (DOWNLOAD PDF) / TICKETS / NASL RELEASE

FC Edmonton's 2017 campaign begins on the road against Jacksonville, April 2 at Hodges Stadium before the team returns to Edmonton for a Saturday night Home Opener, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. MT against the Armada.

"Last season, it was no secret that our fan base wanted to see games on both Friday and Saturdays," FC Edmonton general manager Jay Ball stated. "We listened to that feedback and are proud to have worked with the City of Edmonton over the offseason to make those Friday and Saturday night games a reality. I'm excited that our Home Opener will be a Saturday night fixture against Jacksonville."

FC Edmonton is coming off a historic season in 2016 that saw the club finishing with the league's top defence and a semifinal appearance against Indy Eleven in The Championship-the NASL's four-team postseason tournament.

"Everyone at the club here is very excited to get back to work," FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller added. "We are looking to build upon our efforts last season and everyone here knows what it will take to do that. The lads that we are bringing back, as well as new ones that are arriving will our club as we look to make another run at the league title."

The league's split-season schedule will feature a 16-game Spring Season and a 16-game Fall Season. Within each season, every club will play the other seven opponents home and away, plus two additional match-ups. The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot - and semifinal hosting rights in The Championship.

The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

"The season is less than two months away, and we're excited to get back on the pitch and in front of our fans," NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal said. "The pitch is where we're all able to truly celebrate the beautiful game, and we expect this season to bring compelling and entertaining soccer back into our communities."

To view the 2017 schedule in its entirety, click here.

FC Edmonton kicks off their 2017 NASL season, April 2! Lock down your season tickets with just a $50 deposit. For tickets and more information, click HERE, call 780.700.2600 or visit www.fcedmonton.com/claimyourthrone.

ABOUT FC EDMONTON

FC Edmonton is Edmonton's professional soccer club. Founded by Edmonton entrepreneurs Tom and Dave Fath, 2017 marks the FC Edmonton's seventh season as a member of the North American Soccer League. The NASL operates within Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit www.fcedmonton.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.