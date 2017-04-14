News Release

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- After two weeks away from home, LA Galaxy II return to LA to take on Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC 2 at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on www.lagalaxy.com/2.

The Galaxy opened the 2017 season with a 2-0 shutout win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in their last outing at home. But in the two weeks since, Los Dos were handed two consecutive road defeats at the hands of San Antonio FC and Phoenix Rising FC. Last Saturday in Phoenix, LA conceded two second-half goals after holding a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

S2 travel to LA after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at McLeod Athletic Park in Vancouver on April 8. S2 and Los Dos tied 1-1 in their only meeting of 2016, with Dave Romney scoring late on an assist from Ethan Zubak.

Last weekend's matchup saw the Los Dos debuts of two offseason signings: midfielder Andre Zanga and defender Robert Castellanos. LA Galaxy II have also welcomed back defender Josh Turnley, who made his 2017 debut after being sidelined by a preseason injury.

So far, the new season has seen the inclusion of youngsters promised by LA Galaxy II Head Coach Mike Muñoz. Two current LA Galaxy Academy members have appeared in matches so far and last week's Starting XI boasted an average age of 20.5 years old.

NOTES

- LA Galaxy II (1-2-0, 3 points) currently sit 10th in the USL Western Conference standings.

- LA and Seattle met once in 2016, with the result being a 1-1 tie at Starfire Sports Complex in Seattle on May 22.

- LA Galaxy II lost 2-1 to Phoenix Rising FC (1-2-0, 3 points) on Saturday, April 7 at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex.

- Adonis Amaya scored his first goal of the 2017 season for LA Galaxy II against Phoenix. The former Academy forward scored four goals for Los Dos in 2016.

- LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jon Kempin made a season-high eight saves for Los Dos against Phoenix Rising FC.

- Former LA Galaxy II Head Coach Curt Onalfo was named LA Galaxy Head Coach on Dec. 13, 2016. Mike Muñoz was named LA Galaxy II Head Coach on Jan. 12, 2017.

- LA Galaxy II finished the 2016 USL Regular Season 12-7-11 (47 points).

- LA Galaxy II led the Western Conference in goals in 2016 (52).

- Next, LA Galaxy II return to StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium to take on Orange County SC on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

