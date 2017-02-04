Press Recalled by Rockford

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled defenseman Robin Press from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Press, 22, has split the 2016-17 season between the Swedish Hockey League and ECHL. He picked up an assist and a +1 plus/minus rating in 11 games with Djurgårdens before posting 1g-7a-8pts in 22 contests with the Fuel from Dec. 15 - Feb. 3. Press concluded last night's game with an assist for the Fuel and and now has six points over his last 10 ECHL games, including a season-high four-game point streak from Jan. 13-20.

The Uppsala, Sweden native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round (No. 211 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He made his North American professional debut with the Rockford IceHogs on April 15, 2015, skating in two games during the regular season and four contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Prior to his debut with Rockford, Press totaled 1g-3a-4pts in 52 games in the Swedish Hockey League from 2015-17, and 19g-31a-50pts in 152 contests in the HockeyAllsvenskan from 2011-15.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 7 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays and WXRX Dollar Days game against Illinois Lottery Cup rival, the Chicago Wolves. The first 1,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a slice of pizza courtesy of Papa John's. Tuesday is also 90's Night with specially-themed music and promotions throughout the evening's matchup with Chicago.

