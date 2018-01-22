PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AT MODERN WOODMEN PARK

Quad Cities River Bandits

January 22, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits

News Release

WHO: Missy Gowey, Genesis Health System and Genesis Philanthropy, and Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

WHAT: A press conference in which the River Bandits and Main Street Amusements will present a donation to the Genesis Health Services Foundation, benefiting Camp Genesis, Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities.

WHERE: Sports Lounge at Modern Woodmen Park.

WHEN: Wednesday, January,24th at 10:00 a.m.

WHY: With the opening of the Ferris wheel in in 2014, the River Bandits and Main Street Amusements announced they would donate 50 cents per ride this season to the Genesis Health Services Foundation, and in may the River bandits announced they would donate all proceeds from the Genesis Kidz Koaster. Previously, River Bandits owner Dave Heller announced the donations will be part of a pledge by the River Bandits and Main Street Amusements to the Genesis Health Services Foundation.

Any media interested in covering the event, please contact General Manager Andrew Chesser at 5 63-324-3000 or Andrew@riverbandits.com.**

