Press Conference to announce New Player Signing

News Release

HIDALGO, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Barracudas will be hosting a press conference to announce a new player signing.

The press conference will take place at Dave and Busters in McAllen located at 2700 W. Expressway 83 on Saturday November 25th, at 12 PM.

The RGV Barracudas next game is on the road as the take on the Sonora Soles at Centro de Usos Multiple in Sonora, Mexico on Thursday, November 30th with the kickoff set at 8:35 PM MST. The Barracudas next home game is on Sunday, December 3rd, against the Turlock Express with the kick off set for 5:05 PM CST.

Tickets are on sale now or for more information on the RGV Barracudas logon to www.barracudasfc.com or by calling (956) 843-5658 or on www.Ticketmaster.com

