Press Conference 12/11

News Release

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, would like to invite local media members to a press conference in the Bankwest Club Level of Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Monday, December 11th, at noon.

Who: Representatives of the Rapid City Rush, Rapid City Area Schools, United Way of the Black Hills, and BH Energy

When: Monday, December 11th, 2017, 12 p.m. MST

Where: Bankwest Club at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

What: Announcement of RCAS "Rush to Read More!" PSA Campaign and Rapid City Rush morning hockey game on Wednesday, February 7th.

