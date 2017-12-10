Press Conference 12/11

December 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush
News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, would like to invite local media members to a press conference in the Bankwest Club Level of Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Monday, December 11th, at noon.
Who: Representatives of the Rapid City Rush, Rapid City Area Schools, United Way of the Black Hills, and BH Energy
When: Monday, December 11th, 2017, 12 p.m. MST
Where: Bankwest Club at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena
What: Announcement of RCAS "Rush to Read More!" PSA Campaign and Rapid City Rush morning hockey game on Wednesday, February 7th.
