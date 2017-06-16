Prado & Hechavarria Join Shrimp this Weekend

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 5:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria have both been added to the Jacksonville roster on a major league rehab assignment from the Marlins, and will play this weekend against the Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds.

Prado (pronounced mar-TEEN PRA-do) has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a right hamstring strain. The 12-year major league veteran was hitting .290 with two homers and six runs batted in during 17 games prior to his injury. Prado was also on the disabled list to begin the season with a right hamstring strain, an injury he suffered in mid-March while playing for Venezuela in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Prado, 33, is a native of Maracay, Venezuela, and this is his third season playing for the Marlins after he was acquired by the club in a trade with the New York Yankees on Dec. 19, 2014 in a deal that included the Marlins receiving David Phelps in exchange for Jacksonville alum Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Jones, and Domingo German. Last season Prado played in 153 games for the Marlins as their everyday third baseman, hitting .305 with eight home runs and 75 RBI. Prado is a career .293 hitter with 97 home runs and 570 RBI, and previously played in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves (2006-12), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-14), and Yankees (2014). Prado was a National League All-Star with the Braves in 2010. Prado started his career in the Braves organization, and played in the Southern League for the Mississippi Braves in 2005 and 2006, before rehab assignments with the club in 2008 and 2011.

Hechavarria (pronounced A-Day-Knee Etch-a-va-ree-a) has been on the disabled list since May 10 with a left oblique strain. This is the same injury that landed Hechavarria on the disabled list in April, and he did make a rehab appearance earlier this season with the Jumbo Shrimp, playing at Pensacola on April 18. In that game he was 1-for-4 with a run scored against the Blue Wahoos.

Hechavarria in the majors this season has played in 20 games, hitting .277 with a homer and six RBI for the Marlins.

Hechavarria is a six-year major league veteran, and is a career .255 hitter in the big leagues with 15 home runs and 183 RBI. Hechavarria came up through the minor leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, and made his big league debut by playing in 41 games for the Blue Jays in 2012. That offseason he was traded from the Blue Jays to the Marlins with RHP Henderson Alvarez, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, INF Yunel Escobar, C Jeff Mathis, OF Jake Marisnick and LHP Justin Nicolino from Toronto in exchange for OF Emilio Bonifacio, C John Buck, LHP Mark Buehrle, RHP Josh Johnson, INF Jose Reyes and cash on November 19, 2012.

Hechavarria has been Miami's everyday shortstop since 2013, and is regarded as one of the best defensive shortstops in the National League. Last season for the Marlins he hit .236 with three home runs and 38 RBI over 155 games. Hechavarria, 28, is a native of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Hechavarria, Prado, and Junichi Tazawa on their major league rehab assignments, and a revised roster is attached.

