Practice Canceled + January Practice Schedule

January 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
MEDIA ADVISORY Penguins cancel Dec. 31 practice, unveil January schedule
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have canceled their practice originally scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Toyota SportsPlex. Furthermore, attached is the Penguins' practice schedule for the month of January. As always, practice dates, times and locations are subject to change. In the event of any alterations to the schedule, a media advisory will be sent out including an updated PDF file of the team's practice schedule. If you have any questions regarding the Penguins' January practice schedule, please direct them to Nick Hart using the contact information below. Thank you, and Happy New Year.
