Powerful Ports Drop Nuts

News Release

Modesto, CA. - Five homers sank the Modesto Nuts 10-0 against the Ports on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

In their third straight loss, the Nuts (58-49; 19-18) coughed up ten runs on 15 hits while managing just seven singles on the offensive side.

Sheldon Neuse started the Ports' (52-55; 16-21) party with a three-run homer in the fourth against Spencer Herrmann (L, 3-4). Luis Barrera added a solo homer in the fifth. Brett Siddall launched a two-run shot in the seventh before Herrmann was taken out of the game. The Nuts' lefty went seven innings allowing ten hits and seven runs with four strike outs and two walks.

Marvin Gorgas allowed two more home runs in the eighth. Sandber Pimentel smacked a solo homer in the eighth. Argenis Raga followed with a solo homer in the inning as well.

Even Manarino (W, 5-7) was lights out against the Nuts. He worked seven shutout inning with seven K's and no walks while surrendering six hits.

The Nuts head on the road to begin a three-game series with the Quakes on Monday evening at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

