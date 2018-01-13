Powerful Offense Leads Dawgs to Win over Marksmen

News Release

Roanoke, VA- The Fayetteville Marksmen had no answer for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs power play unit, which scored three times on five opportunities to, to lead the Rail Yard Dawgs to a 5-2 victory Friday night at Berglund Center.

With precision passing from the corner, the Rail Yard Dawgs took the 1-0 lead to open the contest. David Gandara nestled a backhanded pass to the tape of Matt Beer who popped home an easy one-timer.

Just 11-seconds later, the Marksmen netted the equalizer with a fortunate bounce. Off the ensuing faceoff, Brad Campagna took the puck and lifted a two-line floater into the Rail Yard Dawgs' zone that bounced past Matt Zenzola, making it a 1-1 game.

Working on their first power play chance of the night, the Rail Yard Dawgs regained the lead, making it 2-1. Nick Schneider rifled home a point shot that whizzed past the ear of a screened Peter Di Salvo.

In the closing minutes of the first frame, the Rail Yard Dawgs flexed their power play muscles once more to take a 3-1 lead. Working off the half-boards, John Gustafsson pushed a shot on Di Salvo, who made the initial stop, but the rebound laid in the slot for Riley Spraggs to push home.

Late in the middle stanza, the Rail Yard Dawgs carried momentum from three consecutive successful penalty kills, and used it to extend their lead to 4-1. As the final penalty expired, Eric Witzel grabbed the loose puck behind the net and pitched a perfect feed to Steve Mele in the slot who unloaded a one-timer to the back of the net.

The power play continued to impose its will on the Marksmen penalty killers, pushing the lead to 5-1. Witzel took the puck from below the right circle, found open space and fired a shot to the top corner.

On their sixth power play attempt, the Marksmen struck for one of their own. Holding the zone and sustaining the most pressure they had all night, Campagna worked his way down low and attempted a sharp-angled shot from in tight. Zenzola deflected the puck through a scrum and towards the opposite corner where Joe Kalisz was waiting to put home the rebound.

That would end the scoring for the evening, with the Rail Yard Dawgs earning the 5-2 victory.

Game Notes: The Marksmen finished the night 1/6 on the power play, while the Rail Yard Dawgs cashed in on 3/5. Fayetteville outshot Roanoke, 32-22. Both John Schiavo (7) and Jake Hauswirth (4) saw their point-streaks end.

